Ft. Riley issues early release, operates on minimal manning

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has issued an early release and is operating on minimal manning Tuesday afternoon amid cold weather and power outages Tuesday afternoon.

According to the base’s Facebook page, Polk Hall and Riley CYS Child Development and school-age centers were closed due to cold temperatures inside the building. The Grant Access Control Point was also closed due to the cold. The Public Works Service Order Desk, Dining Facilities, Commissary and Post Exchange facilities will remain open.

The power went out at various locations on the post around 8:30 am; as of 10:45 Tuesday morning, the post was expecting power to be restored shortly.

