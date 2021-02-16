Advertisement

Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

Southwest Power Pool says blackouts could continue through Friday
Evergy customers coping with rolling blackouts.(Evergy)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is letting customers know that they could potentially face additional rolling blackouts Tuesday night. The potential blackouts could begin around 8 PM. The news came during an afternoon news conference. Evergy also announced that the blackouts will likely continue Wednesday morning as well.

Additionally, the Southwest Power Pool, which Evergy is a part of, held a simultaneous news conference in which they said rolling blackouts could continue through Friday at the latest.

