Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is letting customers know that they could potentially face additional rolling blackouts Tuesday night. The potential blackouts could begin around 8 PM. The news came during an afternoon news conference. Evergy also announced that the blackouts will likely continue Wednesday morning as well.

Additionally, the Southwest Power Pool, which Evergy is a part of, held a simultaneous news conference in which they said rolling blackouts could continue through Friday at the latest.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.