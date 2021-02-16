Energy emergency alert level falls to 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Southwest Power Pool has downgraded the energy emergency alert (EEA) to a level 1 as of 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. Level 1 means that " all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves” according to a news release. Click here for current grid conditions.

The last downgrade occurred just an hour before the latest one, moving from Level 3 to Level 2. It is expected that the SPP system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours. High load and persistent cold weather are the two main factors.

While SPP works to maintain regional reliability, the power pool is urging member companies to ask customers to continue conserving electricity at both home and work.

They concluded the news release by thanking the public: “Thank you for your continued collaboration as we navigate this historic winter storm together.”

According to its website, “SPP is a regional transmission organization (RTO): a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members.”

