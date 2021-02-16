Emporia opens White Auditorium, Beran Rec Center as warming locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia will open White Auditorium as a warming center through Tuesday morning, with Lee Beran Recreation Center available the rest of the week for those needing to get out of the cold.

City officials told KVOE Radio the auditorium would open at 5 p.m. Monday and remain open until 8 a.m. Tuesday. It would not offer any lodging or food service. They said it was an ideal location because of its large capacity. The facility also has a back-up generator in case of any power outages.

People who need to utilize White Auditorium due to a rolling blackout or other weather-related power outages should use the 6th street entrance on the north side of the building.

In addition, the city will open Lee Beran Recreation Center as a warming station from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, so long as they are not impacted by power outages.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at both locations. They will require social distancing and mask-wearing.

