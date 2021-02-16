EB I-470 closed between Gage & Burlingame after fatal accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says at least one person has died in a Tuesday morning accident in Topeka.

KHP says they were called to the eastbound lanes of I-470 between Gage and Burlingame at 6:42 a.m.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Eastbound I-470 between Gage Blvd. and Burlingame has since been closed as a result of the accident.

KDOT says all eastbound lanes will be completely shut down for several hours.

No word on what caused the accident.

KDOT reminds drivers that salt and brine used to treat roads does not work as well due to the extremely cold conditions. Be extremely careful as you drive over bridges and overpasses.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story.

