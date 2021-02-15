Winter weather postpones Emporia State MBB game

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s men’s basketball game slated for Tuesday against Northeastern State has been postponed due to heavy snowfall and extremely low temperatures.

ESU Athletics says there is a chance the game could be made up on Wednesday, but that will depend on how much snow hits Oklahoma Tuesday.

The Hornets are scheduled to return home Thursday to host Northwest Missouri State.

