Gov. Kelly, emergency officials give update on cold weather

Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Laura Kelly(KS Governor's Office)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly held an update on the extreme winter weather in Kansas. She was joined by Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Adjutant General and Director of the state’s Emergency Mgt. Division; and Andrew French, Chairman of the Kansas Corporation Commission.

Earlier Monday, the KCC issued an emergency order, directing utilities under its jurisdiction to do all they could to ensure customers had adequate amounts of natural gas and electricity. Evergy announced it was implementing rolling blackouts across its service area, starting at 12:15pm. Kansas Gas Service was urging customers to take steps to curb usage.

Kelly also gave tips on how to stay warm in these conditions.

She added the Statehouse is turning off their lights as much as they can to help conserve energy.

