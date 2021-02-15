Advertisement

Washburn University offering free anxiety screenings

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Psychological Services Clinic will be providing free anxiety screenings on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The university’s clinic staff will be implementing the screenings, which are open to the public. They will be held in the clinic located in Henderson Learning Center, in room 111.

If you are interested in participating, you must wear your mask and fill out a standardized questionnaire. The screening is confidential and comes with no obligations. If the person needs therapy, the clinic can provide low-cost options or staff can refer to other resources in the area.

If you can’t attend in person, you can complete the screening process from home by going to: https://forms.gle/e4EU9d3f6z3uMWJe7 or you can reach the clinic by phone at (785) 670-1750.

