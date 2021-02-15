Advertisement

University of Kansas cancels classes through Tuesday

By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Late Monday afternoon the University of Kansas announced in an alert to students that all classes (in-person and online) will be canceled on the Lawrence, Leavenworth, and Edwards campuses through at least Tuesday. The message was sent out around 4:15 PM.

The alert noted that the decision was made due to the anticipated rolling blackouts that could potentially affect the campuses.

Only weather essential employees must report. All other employees, including those working from home due to the pandemic, are not expected to perform their duties during the cancellation. At this time, the university anticipates resuming classes on Wednesday. Additional details are located on the KU alerts page.

