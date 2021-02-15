TPS Cancels classes for Tuesday and Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday due to power outages and weather.

Classes were originally going to be moved to remote, but due to widespread rolling blackouts, the district has decided to cancel classes completely.

Monday night’s Topeka West-Washburn Rural basketball game will still happen -- Washburn Rural has a backup generator that can be used in case of a power outage.

