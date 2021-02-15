Advertisement

TPS Cancels classes for Tuesday and Wednesday

School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday due to power outages and weather.

Classes were originally going to be moved to remote, but due to widespread rolling blackouts, the district has decided to cancel classes completely.

Monday night’s Topeka West-Washburn Rural basketball game will still happen -- Washburn Rural has a backup generator that can be used in case of a power outage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy Plaza
Evergy begins emergency electricity shutdowns
Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use
Sarah Neil, 30, and Brandon Norris, 23, were arrested Saturday in Shawnee Co.
Two arrested following burglary in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

Coronavirus restrictions on social events will make for a different Greek Life experience at...
Washburn University offering free anxiety screenings
The Emporia Public Library is resuming some services as coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders...
Emporia Public Library closing due to weather
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
Rolling blackouts expected in Riley County
Third quarter surge propels Washburn women to home opener win
Cold temps postpone Washburn WBB game