Topeka Police investigate a death early Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a death in central Topeka Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of SW Harrison Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said the scene is currently being held for a death investigation. No other details are available at this time.

We will update this story as we gather more information.

