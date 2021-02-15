Topeka Police investigate a death early Monday morning
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a death in central Topeka Monday morning.
Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of SW Harrison Street just before 2:30 a.m.
Police said the scene is currently being held for a death investigation. No other details are available at this time.
We will update this story as we gather more information.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.