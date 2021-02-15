Subzero temperatures posing challenges for Topeka’s homeless population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Record-setting low temperatures are presenting challenges on Monday for residents in Topeka and vicinity.

Local authorities are urging people to stay home if possible as the extreme cold weather continues to grip the area.

While many people are staying close to home, others continue to brave the cold weather outdoors, as they do nearly every day of the year.

Efforts are being taken to check on Topeka’s homeless and unsheltered population, from ensuring they have proper supplies to making sure they are staying as warm as possible if they opt to stay outside to inviting them to stay for the night at the Topeka Rescue Mission or a local motel.

Barry Feaker, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, said staff members are out every day checking to see if those staying outdoors need any help.

Feaker said the mission is accustomed to providing assistance to people during times of extremely cold weather.

What makes this period different from some others is how long it has lasted -- nearly two weeks of frigid temperatures.

“We’ve been in this before,” Feaker said, “but not this long a stretch.”

The staff members are using four-wheel wheel vehicles to get to some of the more remote areas where homeless people are staying.

Feaker said the mission about two months ago provided personal protective supplies to homeless individuals in the event that a prolonged period of cold weather should occur.

He said the mission is working closely with the Topeka Police Department and Valeo Behavioral Health to ensure individuals are having access to services.

Some homeless individuals have accepted offers to stay indoors at the mission’s shelter, while others have taken up offers to stat at local motels, with donations helping to cover that cost.

Other homeless people, however, choose to remain outdoors, even with the extremely cold weather.

Topeka set a record low for Feb. 15 on Monday when the temperature dipped to minus-9 degrees early in the morning. The previous record for the date was minus-7 degrees set in 1936.

The temperature on Tuesday morning was expected to be even lower, with the forecast calling for a low of minus-15 degrees, which would set another record, this one for Feb. 16. The record low for Feb. 16 in Topeka is minus-9 degrees, set in 1903.

Meanwhile, the wind-chill index on Monday morning approached minus-30 degrees in the Topeka area.

