Advertisement

Some Kansas casinos suffer financial losses due to pandemic

Dealer sets up poker table
Dealer sets up poker table(Associated Press)
By Alyssa Willetts and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Revenue at four of Kansas’s state-run casinos has decreased sharply due to the pandemic.

The casinos reported a 28 percent drop in revenue in 2020. The four casinos in Kansas City, Mulvane, Dodge City and Pittsburg generated about $300 million revenue, down from $416 million the year before.

The Kansas Lottery’s Executive Director Stephen Durrell said the casinos had a difficult year, just like many other businesses. Casinos across the state were closed from March 17 to May 22 and have been operating at reduced capacity ever since.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy Plaza
Evergy begins emergency electricity shutdowns
Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use
Sarah Neil, 30, and Brandon Norris, 23, were arrested Saturday in Shawnee Co.
Two arrested following burglary in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

Third quarter surge propels Washburn women to home opener win
Cold temps postpone Washburn WBB game
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly, emergency officials give update on cold weather
DCF
KDCF creates Mobile Crisis Response service
Extreme cold posing challenges for Topeka's homeless population