Some Kansas casinos suffer financial losses due to pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Revenue at four of Kansas’s state-run casinos has decreased sharply due to the pandemic.

The casinos reported a 28 percent drop in revenue in 2020. The four casinos in Kansas City, Mulvane, Dodge City and Pittsburg generated about $300 million revenue, down from $416 million the year before.

The Kansas Lottery’s Executive Director Stephen Durrell said the casinos had a difficult year, just like many other businesses. Casinos across the state were closed from March 17 to May 22 and have been operating at reduced capacity ever since.

