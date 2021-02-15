Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 offers warm shelter during extreme cold

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District 4 posted on their Facebook page Monday morning offering a warm place for people to escape from the cold.

They said their stations are not usually open to the public, but during this extreme cold, they are making an exception.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 urges the public to let them know if you need a place to shelter from the cold, and they will provide a warm, safe place inside one of their fire stations.

The District 4 fire department is located at 13547 SW K4 Hwy.

