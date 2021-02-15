Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 offers warm shelter during extreme cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District 4 posted on their Facebook page Monday morning offering a warm place for people to escape from the cold.

They said their stations are not usually open to the public, but during this extreme cold, they are making an exception.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 urges the public to let them know if you need a place to shelter from the cold, and they will provide a warm, safe place inside one of their fire stations.

The District 4 fire department is located at 13547 SW K4 Hwy.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.