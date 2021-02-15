Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and City of Topeka continue long-held partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday renewed a contract allowing the City of Topeka to use an inmate crew from the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections (DOC) for help on city projects.

The inmates will assist in the Topeka Infrastructure Improvement and Code Compliance Program, a contract that’s been in place for several years.

The city reimburses the DOC for the cost of a supervising officer, any overtime cost and a wage for the inmates.

Director Brian Cole saID the program has meaning beyond help to the city.

“Everything has gone well with this contract we see this as a valuable partnership this is a valuable program that we see for the inmates, community and staff,” he told commissioners.

Cole has already met with city officials about the contract.

