Second UK variant found in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County. The first case was found in Ellis County. A case investigation is underway and those in close contact have been notified. The case investigation shows that the person may have become infected while traveling out of state. Details concerning the patient and demographic will not be released.

The variant was found through the whole genome sequencing (WGS), done through the laboratories at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit. Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

“In addition to following these healthy behaviors, this finding also shows the importance of getting tested for COVID-19,” Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director, adds.

