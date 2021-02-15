Advertisement

Second UK variant found in Kansas

The coronavirus
The coronavirus(Terri Russell)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County. The first case was found in Ellis County. A case investigation is underway and those in close contact have been notified. The case investigation shows that the person may have become infected while traveling out of state. Details concerning the patient and demographic will not be released.

The variant was found through the whole genome sequencing (WGS), done through the laboratories at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit. Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

“In addition to following these healthy behaviors, this finding also shows the importance of getting tested for COVID-19,” Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director, adds.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy Plaza
Evergy concludes emergency shutoffs, could do more in days ahead
Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use
Sarah Neil, 30, and Brandon Norris, 23, were arrested Saturday in Shawnee Co.
Two arrested following burglary in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Winter weather postpones Emporia State MBB game
Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and City of Topeka continue long-held partnership
Live at Five
Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station coat, blanket and heater giveaway.
Fellowship Hi-Crest hosting warming center