Rolling blackouts expected in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County announced Feb. 15, 2021 that due to the extreme cold temperatures affecting the regional power supply, Evergy will begin rolling blackouts to conserve electricity. From Feb. 15-16, Evergy will turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30-60 minutes, then turn the electricity back on again.

There is no posted schedule at this time. These outages will impact traffic signals. If you get to an intersection and the traffic signal is totally dark, stop, then proceed as if the intersection had stop signs controlling all approaches. Continue using this method unless law enforcement or other authorized persons are directing traffic.

If you are impacted by the outage, you do not need to report your outage. If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857.

