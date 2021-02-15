Advertisement

Rolling blackouts expected in Riley County

Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.(KSFY)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County announced Feb. 15, 2021 that due to the extreme cold temperatures affecting the regional power supply, Evergy will begin rolling blackouts to conserve electricity. From Feb. 15-16, Evergy will turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30-60 minutes, then turn the electricity back on again.

There is no posted schedule at this time. These outages will impact traffic signals. If you get to an intersection and the traffic signal is totally dark, stop, then proceed as if the intersection had stop signs controlling all approaches. Continue using this method unless law enforcement or other authorized persons are directing traffic.

If you are impacted by the outage, you do not need to report your outage. If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy Plaza
Evergy begins emergency electricity shutdowns
Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use
Sarah Neil, 30, and Brandon Norris, 23, were arrested Saturday in Shawnee Co.
Two arrested following burglary in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
TPS Cancels classes for Tuesday and Wednesday
Coronavirus restrictions on social events will make for a different Greek Life experience at...
Washburn University offering free anxiety screenings
The Emporia Public Library is resuming some services as coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders...
Emporia Public Library closing due to weather
Third quarter surge propels Washburn women to home opener win
Cold temps postpone Washburn WBB game