Monday morning crash slows traffic on I-70 in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash slowed traffic Monday morning on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. on westbound I-70 on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, which spans a portion of the downtown area. The location of the crash was near the area where the Polk-Quincy Viaduct crosses over S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The crash shut down traffic in the right lane on westbound I-70.

Motorists were allowed to proceed through the area at a slow rate of speed while crews responded to the scene.

Eastbound traffic on I-70 wasn’t affected by the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Department of Transportation had personnel at the scene.

Additional information about Monday morning’s crash on I-70, including whether any injuries resulted, wasn’t immediately available.

Several other crashes and slide-offs were reported in the Topeka area on Monday morning, as some area streets and roadways remained slick from Sunday’s snowfall and subzero temperatures on Monday morning.

In Topeka, the temperature was minus-7 degrees at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.