Local veterinarian gives tips for keeping pets safe during arctic temperatures

(WNDU)
By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Cold temperatures aren’t just a threat to people but can also cause some complications in your furry friends.

Pets can develop frostbite quickly, so its important that they only spend about five minutes outside.

Doctor Sarah Wilson with the Stonehill Animal Hospital says during cold weather, outside time for inside pets should be kept to a minimum.

As for outside dogs, if bringing them in just isn’t an option its important they have sufficient shelter and a source of heat.

If you’re not sure if your pet has been affected by the cold, Doctor Wilson says to look for shivering and if they are not eating their food.

She says to always keep them hydrated with water as well.

