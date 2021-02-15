KU offers virtual career, internship event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is hosting its annual Career & Internship Expo virtually on Wednesday.

They said the virtual event will feature more than 100 employers from across the country that are recruiting for full and part-time jobs and internships.

The career and internship expo is open to KU students, alumni, and others seeking career opportunities.

The university said health care, education, technology, and government industries will all be represented, as well as, nonprofits, transportation, and insurance. You can find a full list of organizations attending here.

David Gaston, assistant vice provost for academic success said, “We are excited to offer the Career & Internship Expo virtually this year. Industry-leading technology has been secured to facilitate online conversations between our students and employers. We hope students will take advantage of the opportunity to meet many of the 100 or more employers interested in hiring Jayhawks.”

To participate, you must create a profile at Career Fair Plus and schedule a 10-minute one-on-one with employers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.