KDOL gives update on new unemployment fraud mitigation system

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor gave an update Monday morning on the results of its new unemployment fraud security system.

Communications Director, Jerry Grasso, said a majority of people registering in the new system are getting through successfully.

The total number of claimants attempting authentication is 121,901, but they said 66,968 of those have been proofed and approved. 24,561 claimants failed their ID proofing and need to either do it again or get help. Grasso adds 3,954 people have experienced an error of some kind.

They said those initially having issues were using Google Chrome as their browser. Grasso said they recommend using Firefox, Safari, or Internet Explorer instead. KDOL also believes problems have surfaced from some claimants being unfamiliar with two-factor authentication.

They want to remind the public that everyone must create a new login within the new system.

Since implementing the software, KDOL said as of 9 a.m. Monday they’ve stopped nearly 4.5 million fraudulent login attempts.

