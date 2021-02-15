KDCF creates Mobile Crisis Response service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families has been awarded a contract for family crisis response and support services to Beacon Health Options.

“Signing this contact is an important step toward a responsive family and child wellbeing system,” KDCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “This mobile crisis response service allows DCF to better serve families and caregivers who have children experiencing emotional crisis or other behavioral health symptoms including substance use disorder.”

“Beacon Health Options is pleased to be selected by the Department for Children and Families to implement a state-wide Family Crisis Response and Support crisis line,” said Susan Coakley, interim president, Beacon Health Options. “Our goal is to work closely with the department to ensure Kansas children and young adults have access to a comprehensive crisis system that anticipates needs and provides recovery-focused interventions in all phases of the crisis continuum. Through this collaboration we anticipate greater success at deescalating and mitigating crises before more restrictive or institutional interventions become necessary and to ensure connection to needed supports and services.”

Services provided under the contract include a centralized behavioral health crisis helpline and 24/7 screening and mobile response stabilization services to connect clients to community-based services regardless of location.

The $2.7 million contract is for three years.

