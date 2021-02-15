Advertisement

KCC issues emergency order to ensure natural gas, electricity are available

(KY3)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has issued an emergency order directing utilities under its jurisdiction to ensure customers receive enough natural gas and electricity during the extreme cold weather.

“It’s in every Kansan’s best interest to conserve electricity and natural gas over the next few days when possible,” said KCC Chairperson Andrew French. “Reducing your usage will help ensure everyone continues to receive these services, and it will save you money on future utility bills.”

Utilities are experiencing wholesale gas prices anywhere from 10 to 200 times higher than normal. Those costs will eventually impact customers through increases in monthly natural gas and electric bills.

The order also authorizes every jurisdictional electric and natural gas distribution utility that incurs extraordinary costs associated with ensuring customers receive adequate utility service to defer the costs to a regulatory asset account for future review by the Commission.

To view the order in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
Extended Forecast
Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall starting late tonight
Sarah Neil, 30, and Brandon Norris, 23, were arrested Saturday in Shawnee Co.
Two arrested following burglary in Shawnee Co.
Topeka Public Schools will not be returning to in person learning this week as planned
USD 501 to remain in remote learning for another week

Latest News

College students had to adjust to in-person instruction.
KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses closed due to blackouts
Extreme cold posing challenges for Topeka's homeless population
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Evergy Plaza
Evergy begins emergency electricity shutdowns