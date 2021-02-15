KCC issues emergency order to ensure natural gas, electricity are available

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has issued an emergency order directing utilities under its jurisdiction to ensure customers receive enough natural gas and electricity during the extreme cold weather.

“It’s in every Kansan’s best interest to conserve electricity and natural gas over the next few days when possible,” said KCC Chairperson Andrew French. “Reducing your usage will help ensure everyone continues to receive these services, and it will save you money on future utility bills.”

Utilities are experiencing wholesale gas prices anywhere from 10 to 200 times higher than normal. Those costs will eventually impact customers through increases in monthly natural gas and electric bills.

The order also authorizes every jurisdictional electric and natural gas distribution utility that incurs extraordinary costs associated with ensuring customers receive adequate utility service to defer the costs to a regulatory asset account for future review by the Commission.

