K-State to open most of renovated Hale Library Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced that most of Hale Library will be open to students, faculty, and the community Monday, after a fire seriously damaged the building back in 2018.

A full renovation was conducted on the building following the blaze, with the first floor reopening in 2019. The next year, the second floor also opened giving students and the public access to 99 computers and printing services.

As K-State kicks off its spring semester the public will now have access to new spaces on the upgraded third and fourth floors opening Monday.

The university said on the third-floor visitors and students will find the restored Great Room and a much quieter space for studying than the floors below. For even more concentration, the newly-renovated fourth floor offers study space for those who prefer a quiet space to work.

K-State said more collaboration rooms, computers, printers, and scanners are available in the newly opened spaces as well as four additional family and gender-neutral restrooms. New furniture has been delayed for several spaces, but temporary furniture is in place to allow for use of the new areas with proper social distancing.

Masks are also required at all times inside Hale Library. You can find the library’s current hours here.

