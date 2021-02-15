Hazel Hill Chocolate prepares for the “Super Bowl” of chocolate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Hazel Hill Chocolate is working extra hard to make sure it feeds everyone’s chocolate needs--even if that means working longer hours.

According to Nick Xidis Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl for chocolate---which means he knows how important it is to keep up with the high demand.

“It won’t stop until we close and that is kind of the up and down of being a handmade shop--there is no warehouse of something else and everything that you see here is made by hand,” Xidis said.

Every chocolate, truffle, and caramel apple is created by the employees who dedicated extra time to make this day a success.

“So for immediate preparation we have had a crew the past two days working around the clock for 24-hours a day--so this kind of activity was not only happening all day but all night and basically since the weekend after Christmas we have been making product today,” he explained.

And what would Valentine’s Day be without this special treat--

“Strawberries are really popular during Valentine’s Day and those have to be made within the same day,” said Xidis.

Every ounce of sweets purchased this week at Hazel Hill play a major role in how the rest of the years plays out.

“It’s crucial--in terms of revenue Christmas is bigger but it’s longer and Valentine’s Day is very compressed but that is going to put the operating capital that we need to make it through next fall--so that we can fund all the product that we will be making in the fall,” he said.

