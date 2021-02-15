Advertisement

Fellowship Hi-Crest hosting warming center

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning Feb. 16 at 8 am, Fellowship Hi-Crest will serve as a warming center. There will be free blankets for pick up and the gym will be used as a warming center from 8am-8pm from Feb 16-17.

Fellowship Hi-Crest will reevaluate the need on Wednesday and extend the warming center if needed. The team is working on graphics, communication posts (email, social media, texts), and volunteer sign-ups. Everyone is encouraged to notify family and friends to get the word out to those in need.

