Evergy begins emergency electricity shutdowns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staring on February 15 at 12:15 p.m., Evergy will begin to turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30 – 60 minutes then restore it.

Due to the extended extreme temperature drops the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has asked member electric utilities, including Evergy, to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions. This will help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region.

If you are impacted by an emergency shutdown, you do not need to report your outage. Instead, check Evergy’s outage map and www.evergy.com/outageinfo for more information.

All customers should be prepared for these periodic outages. If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857.

