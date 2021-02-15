Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 as the extreme cold weather has led to a region-wide hit to its electricity reserves.

Evergy shared the information with the City of Topeka and Shawnee County as it is part of SPP’s power grid.

They said current electricity use has caused its operating reserves to be below the required minimum. SPP is directing its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service if necessary.

“Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid,” said SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer Lanny Nickell.

If necessary, Evergy will be instructed to reduce electricity demand by a certain amount to prevent further interruptions. The amount will be based on Evergy’s own emergency operating plan.

Consumers are being urged to reduce electricity use at home and work while SPP works to restore the regional power grid to its full capacity.

