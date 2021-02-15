Advertisement

Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use

(Evergy)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 as the extreme cold weather has led to a region-wide hit to its electricity reserves.

Evergy shared the information with the City of Topeka and Shawnee County as it is part of SPP’s power grid.

They said current electricity use has caused its operating reserves to be below the required minimum. SPP is directing its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service if necessary.

“Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid,” said SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer Lanny Nickell.

If necessary, Evergy will be instructed to reduce electricity demand by a certain amount to prevent further interruptions. The amount will be based on Evergy’s own emergency operating plan.

Consumers are being urged to reduce electricity use at home and work while SPP works to restore the regional power grid to its full capacity.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
Extended Forecast
Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall starting late tonight
Sarah Neil, 30, and Brandon Norris, 23, were arrested Saturday in Shawnee Co.
Two arrested following burglary in Shawnee Co.
Topeka Public Schools will not be returning to in person learning this week as planned
USD 501 to remain in remote learning for another week

Latest News

Extreme cold posing challenges for Topeka's homeless population
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
The Topeka Rescue Mission is nearly full on Monday with people seeking shelter during the...
Subzero temperatures posing challenges for Topeka’s homeless population
KDOL combats unemployment claim fraud
KDOL gives update on new unemployment fraud mitigation system