Dangerous wind chills tonight through Tuesday with more snow chances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerous wind chill values of -20 to -35 tonight through Tuesday morning have prompted a Wind Chill Warning until 12PM Tuesday. Frost bite and hypothermia pose serious risks and could occur in less than 20 minutes, so avoid being outside!

Sunday night: Off and on snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of a T-1″. Extremely cold with lows in between -6 to -15. Winds from the N at 10-15, with gusts to 20mph. Wind chill values from -15 to -30.

Monday: Light to moderate snowfall throughout the day for areas along and southeast of the Turnpike. Accumulations of 1-2″ are possible. Extremely cold for everyone with highs between -5 to 5. Winds from the N at 5-10mph. Wind chill values from -20 to -35.

More snow is on the way tonight through Monday evening. Snow may be light to moderate at times. The heaviest additional accumulations will fall along and southeast of the turnpike. Not everyone will see more snow.

Topeka and Emporia will likely see an additional 1-2″ of snow through Monday night. Osage City and Burlington will likely see 2-3″ of snow.

Here’s a look at how much additional snowfall you can expect through Monday night:

Additional snowfall accumulations Sunday night into Monday night (WIBW)

Temperatures are going to continue being dangerously cold overnight tonight through at least Wednesday. Through Wednesday afternoon, wind chills will likely remain below zero the entire time ranging from -15 to -35 each night and every morning. Temperatures are expected to warm up at the end of the new week into next weekend.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Due to the extremely cold wind chill temperatures, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday. Again, avoid being outside at all costs as frost bite and hypothermia pose serious risks in these kinds of temperatures.

Looking past the snow chances tonight - Monday, we will track more snow chances returning late Tuesday into Wednesday. Models have been struggling showing how far north the storm system tracks. For the last day, models have been showing the storm system pushing further to the north bringing snow accumulations with it. We are still a couple days out so it’s too early to say exact impacts since the track of the storm is still in question, but you will want to monitor this! This snow chance has also been added into the 8 day forecast.

Taking Action:

1. Bitterly cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills will remain the top concern due to wind chill values being below zero through at least Wednesday morning. If you have to be outside, limit your exposure and cover any exposed skin because the colder it gets (colder than -18°) that means frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes, colder than -27 and up, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. Make sure your pets are safe and warm as well.

2. Watch out for snow-packed roadways/slick spots Sunday night into Monday night and take it very slow.

3. Continue to monitor the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesdays potential wintry system.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.