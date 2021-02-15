Cold temps postpone Washburn WBB game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s women’s basketball game set for Tuesday at Northwest Missouri State has been postponed due to the Bearcats closing their campus amid frigid temperatures.

This marks the second time the two teams have had to wait to play; their game originally slated for Jan. 7 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in Nortwest Missouri’s program.

A makeup date for the Jan. 16 game will be announced at a later time.

Washburn is still set to host Missouri Western on Thursday, followed by and the Bearcats at Lee Arena on Saturday.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Tuesday's @IchabodWBB game at Northwest Missouri has been postponed. A makeup date will be announced later. #GoBods https://t.co/mCJEEkQjwD — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.