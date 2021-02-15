AAA Kansas sees increase of roadside assistance calls for dead batteries, engine failure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA Kansas says their emergency roadside calls have doubled this week with 75-80% of those being related to dead batteries or cold weather related engine failure.

“When it’s zero degrees outside, batteries lose sixty percent of their power and engines require twice as much power to turn over and start, these really frigid times are extremely hard on batteries and we’re seeing a lot of calls related to that,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas.

It may be hard to tell if your battery is close to dying but Shawn Steward with triple a says there are some warning signs.

“Sometimes you can see some signs, if the headlights or the interior lights of your car are dimmer than usual or your power windows are working a little slower than usual, that can be an indication that your battery charge may be low so it would be good to get it in and get it checked.”

Batteries lose more than half their power during the winter but turning off some of your cars features can add a little extra starting power.

“Turn off if you have seat warmers or heated steering wheels or the radio, anything that draws your power, if you turn those off before you turn off your car, that way when you go to start it next time, there will be fewer things drawing on the battery to try and start it.”

But one of the best things you can do to limit the chances of your battery dying is to use it.

“You definitely want to get out and start that vehicle up fairly regularly and maybe drive it around because that can help charge your battery up.”

