Walk-in accident phase in effect

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the new walk-in accident reporting phase in effect for the City of Topeka, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate certain accidents.

Only accidents that fall under the list below will be investigated and responded to:

-Injury, possible injury, or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver from drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-runs

-Disturbances between the parties involved

-Hazardous material situations

-Accident resulting in major traffic congestion

-Damage to a vehicle that requires towing

All other driving accidents are encouraged to exchange information and contact the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet, or snow.

