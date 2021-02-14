Advertisement

USD 501 to remain in remote learning for another week

The surprise announcement came Sunday afternoon
Topeka Public Schools will not be returning to in person learning this week as planned
Topeka Public Schools will not be returning to in person learning this week as planned
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools reversed their decision to return to in-person learning just one day before students and staff were set to return to the classroom. The announcement came Sunday afternoon in communications from the district, including a post to their Facebook page.

“Due to hazardous weather conditions, remote learning will continue on Monday, February 15, 2021 through Wednesday, February 17, 2021. There will be no school on February 18 and 19 due to Parent/Teacher Conferences.”

No explanation was given for the district’s about-face following their announcement that students would return to in-person learning following 2 weeks of the county’s COVID scorecard being in the orange. The initial decision to return to school was announced on Thursday. However, the current winter weather has been in the forecast for days.

