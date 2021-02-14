Two Topeka residents arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 800 block of NE Croco Road in the early morning of Feb. 13, 2021, shortly after 3 a.m. Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced a 30-year-old female and 23- year-old male are facing possession of methamphetamine and other charges.

When deputies arrived, they located one suspect inside the residence. The suspect was Sarah E. Neil (30) of Topeka, who was arrested on the scene. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Brandon J. Norris (23) of Topeka was then located and arrested with a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of SE.

Both were charged with interference with law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. Neil was additionally charged with criminal trespass. They were both booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the incident is still under further investigation. More charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.