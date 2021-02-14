TPD has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Police Department implemented its walk-in accident reporting for the City of Topeka.

With this phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that follow the guidelines below:

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-run incidents

-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

-Any hazardous material situation

-When the accident results in major traffic congestion

-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

According to the Topeka Police Department, all other drivers in the City of Topeka who are involved in an accident, should exchange insurance, registration and contact information. You should also call TPD or report the accident at the Law Enforcement Center.

Topeka Police Department would also like to remind everyone that the Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

