Topeka Public Schools host racial equity panel

Black Lives Matter march for Breonna Taylor
Black Lives Matter march for Breonna Taylor(KVLY)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be hosting a racial equity panel on Tuesday, February 16, at 5:30 p.m. in honor of Black History Month. The panel will be available to watch via Facebook Live. The live segment will focus on topics surrounding recent racial issues and equity in education.

For more information contact Sr. Communications Specialist, Erik Hall at (785)295-3079 or email ehall1@tps501.org

