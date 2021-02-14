Advertisement

One found dead in shooting in Lawrence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead and two have been taken to a hospital after an apparent shooting on Saturday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, it was called to the 2000 block of E. 1100 Rd. with reports of shots fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, three people were found with apparent gunshot wounds. One person was dead when deputies arrived and the other two were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

