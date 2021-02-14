One dead in Douglas County shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An adult male died overnight from apparent gunshot wounds at a shooting that occurred on the night of Feb. 13, 2021, on E 1100 Rd. in Douglas County. The second adult male involved in the shooting is being treated for injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of notifying family members and will not release identifying information until that process is completed. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.

Any additional information will be released at approximately 4:30 P.M. on Feb. 14, 2021.

