Advertisement

One dead in Douglas County shooting

Gun
Gun(WRDW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An adult male died overnight from apparent gunshot wounds at a shooting that occurred on the night of Feb. 13, 2021, on E 1100 Rd. in Douglas County. The second adult male involved in the shooting is being treated for injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of notifying family members and will not release identifying information until that process is completed. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time. 

Any additional information will be released at approximately 4:30 P.M. on Feb. 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies from overnight from a shooting in Lawrence
Extended Forecast
Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall starting late tonight
KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures
In effect from 12am Sunday to 12am Monday for widespread snow accumulations of 1-3".
Dangerous wind chills with accumulating snow chances this weekend
KS Senator Bud Estes.
Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies at 75

Latest News

Ehlers rd. closed
Topeka Public Schools will not be returning to in person learning this week as planned
USD 501 to remain in remote learning for another week
Emergency crews were headed early Thursday to a two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of S.E. 6th...
TPD has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase
Local firefighters take part in ice rescue training in frozen Lake Shawnee
Local firefighters take part in ice rescue training in frozen Lake Shawnee