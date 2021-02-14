Local firefighters take part in ice rescue training in frozen Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As most people spent the day in doors, multiple area fire departments decided to take advantage of the arctic weather for training.

Several county fire departments participated in ice rescue technician training, giving them a hands on experience in frozen water rescue.

Batallion Chief Chris Hamilton And Captain Rob Reed of Mission Township Fire Department took advantage of Lake Shawnee’s frozen condition to train several area firefighters in ice rescue.

“We actually are pretty lucky in our county, we have a lot of ice rescue technicians but we have a lot of new guys coming up all the time and we have to re-certify to make sure those guys get some skill every year but we also have to train the new guys up to the certification standards.”

Skills that Hamilton says are crucial in water rescue. Especially in this time of year.

“This year we’re going to have ice for two or three weeks probably, the important thing is that we just be prepared so even if we don’t have ice for the year, we need to be ready, and the skills are very perishable so we need to practice them at least annually.”

He says the best way to practice is to get right into the middle of it.

“Some fire departments only have rescue suits and ropes and we need to be able to teach them to use that to be able to make a rescue, we need to make sure that we teach them to self rescue, so if its a situation where they fall through the ice and they cant make access to the victim, we always have that back-up plan but we need them to rescue themselves and how to use the equipment to do that”

Chief Hamilton says this is an annual training program that will continue as long as the weather let’s them get out there.

