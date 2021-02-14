KGS urges Kansans to conserve energy during plunging temperatures

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is offering tips and tricks to keep energy consumption down during an extended period of extreme cold.

Kansas Gas Service says as frigid temperatures settle over the state for an extended amount of time, it is encouraging customers to practice simple energy-saving tips to manage their winter heating bills.

“Due to the extended duration of historically low temperatures, we are seeing much higher natural gas use and natural gas prices have gone up,” said Kent Shortridge, vice president of operations for Kansas Gas Service. “While we do not markup the price of natural gas, these events will have an impact on customer bills. At this time, we can’t quantify what the impact will be.”

According to KGS, to help manage energy consumption during plunging temperatures and to help reduce energy bills, it is encouraging the following conservation measures:

Keep warm, not hot. Whenever possible, wear multiple layers of clothing. Consider turning down thermostats and checking programmable settings.

Seal leaks around doors and windows. Apply weather stripping for caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors. Cover windows with towels, sheets or plastic.

Reduce the temperature on water heaters Set the temperature on water heaters to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or the “warm” setting. If homes will be vacant for over two days, owners should set the dial to the pilot position.

Close blonds and curtains This will help keep warm air inside, especially if there is no sunshine.

Change or clean filters Clean filters on furnaces. Dirty filters cost more to use and overwork equipment.

Hold off on doing chores Doing laundry and washing dishes can use natural gas to heat water and dryers. Wait until extreme cold weather passes to complete chores. If waiting is not an option, use the cold setting whenever possible.

Install foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets Electrical switches and outlets can be held accountable for up to 10% of home energy loss.

Additionally Never use a stove or oven for home heating Ensure that nothing is obstructing a furnace’s air intake and that vents are intact and unblocked to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. When removing ice and snow from meters, vents or flues, be careful to not cause damage. Leave cabinet doors open, especially those on exterior walls to make sure pipes do not freeze. If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and call 911 and 888-482-4950 .



