Food box distribution held in Manhattan despite sub-zero temperatures

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In spite of the sub-zero temperatures, volunteers from University Christian Church partnered with the Manhattan Soup Kitchen to distribute more than one thousand boxes of food to the community Saturday morning.

Food boxes and gallons of milk from the U-S-D-A Farmers to Families program were distributed to 12 hundred families in Manhattan and the surrounding areas.

Volunteers wore lots of layers, including gear provided by Manhattan Running Company while helping load the boxes and jugs into vehicles in line.

Food insecurity is a continuing issue within the community, and volunteers wanted to help get food to as many families as they could, despite the frigid temperatures.

“People are always hungry, whether it’s hot or cold or whatever, so we just really feel like people needed food in our community.” University Christian Church, Missions Pastor, Greg Denver says.

Five hundred Food boxes and gallons of milk were distributed at the Kansas State University Recreation Center. The Riley County Health Department provided D-I-Y take home COVID-19 test kits for anyone who wanted them.

Manhattan Soup Kitchen founders, Shelly and Sande Williams and children posted a ‘Thank You’ video on Facebook, as they were unable to help with Saturday’s giveaway due to being quarantined.

