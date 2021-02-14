Ehlers rd. closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has announced that Ehlers Rd. has been closed due to slippery conditions.

This street sits on a hill and the downhill side ends at Tuttle Creek Boulevard. The road has been closed to prevent crashes from cars being unable to stop.

Use caution while driving during icy temperatures and allow yourself enough space to stop. Crews are out clearing the roads.

