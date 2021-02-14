Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerous wind chill values of -15 to -25 and widespread accumulating snowfall will occur for everyone across northeast Kansas late Saturday night into Monday morning. Travel is strongly discouraged as we will likely see some blowing snow Sunday reducing visibility, along with snow-packed roadways.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12am Monday for the dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12am Monday for widespread snow accumulations of 2-4″ early Sunday morning into Monday morning.

Sunday: Accumulating snowfall with blowing snow throughout the day. Highs in the low single digits. Winds from the NE at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Wind chill values of -10 to -25.

We’ll see light to moderate snowfall for throughout the day on Sunday. The heaviest snow accumulations will fall south of I-70. Widespread 2-4″ of snowfall is likely along and north of I-70. South of I-70, widespread 3-6″ of snow is likely.

For Topeka and Manhattan and most areas along I-70, 2-4″ of snow accumulation is likely into Monday morning. For Emporia and Burlington, 4-6″ of snow accumulation is likely.

Temperatures are going to be bitterly cold overnight tonight and will continue being bitterly cold through at least Tuesday. Through Wednesday afternoon, wind chills will likely be below zero the entire time. At times it could get as cold as -20 to -30. This means there will likely be a wind chill advisory every night and morning. If it starts to look like it’ll get colder than -30°, there will be a wind chill warnings issued. There currently is a Wind Chill Watch in effect and we may see an upgrade to a Wind Chill Warning should wind chill values reach -30 and colder.

Though we will be ending the weekend off on a busy weather note, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Mild temperatures are expected to return late next week into next weekend with highs getting back to average! We just have to hunker down and get through this arctic blast/snowy conditions for several more days before we see those mild conditions return.

Taking Action:

1. Bitterly cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills will remain the top concern due to wind chill values being below zero through Wednesday morning. If you have to be outside, limit your exposure and cover any exposed skin because the colder it gets (colder than -18°) that means frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes, colder than -27 and up, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. Make sure your pets are safe as well.

2. Snow accumulations will be on the lighter side for most of us of 1-3″. You should still avoid travel Sunday - Monday morning. Winds will be breezy so at times, we’ll see blowing snow reducing visibility. Temperatures are very frigid, so whatever snowfall does accumulate, roadways will quickly become snow-packed leading to slick roads. Stay home if you can and stay warm!

