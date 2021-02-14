Advertisement

Bryce Hoppel breaks American record in indoor 1,000 meter

Bryce Hoppel, of the United States smiles after a men's 800 meter semifinal at the World...
Bryce Hoppel, of the United States smiles after a men's 800 meter semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU distance runner Bryce Hoppel added another record to his name.

Hoppel set a new American record on the indoor men’s 1,000 meters. At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the former Jayhawk won the race with a time of 2 minutes, 16.27 seconds.

The previous record for the indoor 1,000 meter was held by David Torrence. He ran a time of 2:16.76 on March 2, 2014.

Hoppel’s new record ranks 10th fastest in world history.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man who previously ran for City Council was arrested for his role in the January 6...
K-State grad assistant, former Topeka City Council candidate arrested for role at Capitol riot
KU issues public health bans to students in five frats
Cason Bahr
TPD arrest suspect in gas station robbery
In effect from 12am Sunday to 12am Monday for widespread snow accumulations of 1-3".
Dangerous wind chills with accumulating snow chances this weekend
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Wilson sparks a 2nd-half surge, Kansas tops Iowa St. 64-50
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
K-State loses 67-60 against Cowboys, ‘Cats lose 12th straight game
Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
KPZ Junction City vs Topeka West
KPZ: (G) Junction City 39, Topeka West 35