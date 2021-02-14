Bryce Hoppel breaks American record in indoor 1,000 meter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU distance runner Bryce Hoppel added another record to his name.

Hoppel set a new American record on the indoor men’s 1,000 meters. At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the former Jayhawk won the race with a time of 2 minutes, 16.27 seconds.

The previous record for the indoor 1,000 meter was held by David Torrence. He ran a time of 2:16.76 on March 2, 2014.

Hoppel’s new record ranks 10th fastest in world history.

The fastest American to run 1,000 meters 🇺🇸



Congratulations, @BryceHoppel! pic.twitter.com/6I0o1IZr0g — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 13, 2021

