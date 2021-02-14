Bryce Hoppel breaks American record in indoor 1,000 meter
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU distance runner Bryce Hoppel added another record to his name.
Hoppel set a new American record on the indoor men’s 1,000 meters. At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the former Jayhawk won the race with a time of 2 minutes, 16.27 seconds.
The previous record for the indoor 1,000 meter was held by David Torrence. He ran a time of 2:16.76 on March 2, 2014.
Hoppel’s new record ranks 10th fastest in world history.
