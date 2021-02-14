23 active Covid-19 cases in Coffey County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since March of 2020, Coffey county has 613 positive Covid cases, 13 deaths, and 594 recoveries. As of Feb. 12, 2021, there are 23 active cases with 11 females and 12 males testing positive. The CCHD distributed 448 doses of the first vaccines, none of the second dose has been distributed.

The CCDH will continue to maintain contact with each positive case for a minimum of 10 days. The CCDH also asks for patience as they work through the lengthy waitlist and phases of prioritization set by the state.

For more information visit: Coffey County Health Department: Facebook page or coffeycountyks.gov/county-services/health-department Coffey Health System Facebook page or coffeyhealth.org/COVID-19 Kansas Department of Health and Environment: kdheks.gov/coronavirus or 1-888-534-3463 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.