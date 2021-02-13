Advertisement

Wilson sparks a 2nd-half surge, Kansas tops Iowa St. 64-50

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double as Kansas broke away in the final nine minutes to defeat Iowa State 64-50.

Iowa State led for all but the final two seconds of the first half when David McCormack hit a jumper to knot the score at 24-24. The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the second half and led the rest of the way.

McCormack scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Christian Braun added 11 points, nine after halftime. Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones  with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.

Up next, Kansas heads to Manhattan to play Kansas State. Tip off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

