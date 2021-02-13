Advertisement

TPS Superintendent to give testimony to Congress for broadband

(Topeka Public Schools)
(Topeka Public Schools)(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson will present to Congress on Wednesday to explore broadband solutions to those in need.

The House Commerce Committee (Majority) will hear from Dr. Anderson about how students and teachers in Kansas were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, how Topeka Public Schools responded to the homework gap and future work that still needs to be done.

She is planning to advocate for more resources for schools like digital devices, hot-spots and approaches to closing the equity gap.

Dr. Anderson wrote, “Topeka has always been a leader in advocating for equitable resources nationally and I am honored to advocate for public schools to close the digital equity gap. Affordable and accessible WiFi services and tools for schools, families and libraries is a basic need in 2021 that we must provide if we truly believe in serving all families well.”

She plans to advocate on behalf of the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which provides new sources of tribal broadband funding to assist in mitigating the effects of the pandemic as well.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is in the process of developing the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) that will make grants available to eligible entities as quickly as possible.

This would provide funding for affordable broadband programs and infrastructure and funding for distance learning and telehealth.

Broadband service through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program would be established in tribal long houses, chapter houses, and whatever public buildings that serve the tribal community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man who previously ran for City Council was arrested for his role in the January 6...
K-State grad assistant, former Topeka City Council candidate arrested for role at Capitol riot
KU issues public health bans to students in five frats
Cason Bahr
TPD arrest suspect in gas station robbery
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Carla Campbell during her rehab appointment
Gardening accident saves Wamego woman’s life

Latest News

Riley County farmers keep watchful eye on livestock as bitterly cold temperatures continue
Riley County farmers keep watchful eye on livestock as bitterly cold temperatures continue
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition - Birthday Club 02-13-2021
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition - Birthday Club 02-13-2021
Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
Some Kansans are getting tax forms for unemployment income they never applied for nor received.
KDOL addressing 1099 fraud