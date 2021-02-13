TPS Superintendent to give testimony to Congress for broadband

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson will present to Congress on Wednesday to explore broadband solutions to those in need.

The House Commerce Committee (Majority) will hear from Dr. Anderson about how students and teachers in Kansas were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, how Topeka Public Schools responded to the homework gap and future work that still needs to be done.

She is planning to advocate for more resources for schools like digital devices, hot-spots and approaches to closing the equity gap.

Dr. Anderson wrote, “Topeka has always been a leader in advocating for equitable resources nationally and I am honored to advocate for public schools to close the digital equity gap. Affordable and accessible WiFi services and tools for schools, families and libraries is a basic need in 2021 that we must provide if we truly believe in serving all families well.”

She plans to advocate on behalf of the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which provides new sources of tribal broadband funding to assist in mitigating the effects of the pandemic as well.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is in the process of developing the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) that will make grants available to eligible entities as quickly as possible.

This would provide funding for affordable broadband programs and infrastructure and funding for distance learning and telehealth.

Broadband service through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program would be established in tribal long houses, chapter houses, and whatever public buildings that serve the tribal community.

