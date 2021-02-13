Advertisement

Seaman students to enjoy snow day Monday

(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman USD 345 students will get to enjoy a snow day on Monday.

Seaman USD 345 said in a tweet that it will allow students to have a snow day on Monday, Feb. 15. It said due to extreme cold it has canceled all school activities.

The district confirmed that there would be no school for on-site or remote learners.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble also said that middle school students will return to full on-site learning on Monday, Feb. 22 and high school students will return on Monday, March 15.

