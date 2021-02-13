Seaman students to enjoy snow day Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman USD 345 students will get to enjoy a snow day on Monday.

Seaman USD 345 said in a tweet that it will allow students to have a snow day on Monday, Feb. 15. It said due to extreme cold it has canceled all school activities.

Due to forecasts of extreme wind chill conditions, there will be NO SCHOOL for USD 345 on Monday, February 15, 2021 (no school for on-site or remote learning). All school activities scheduled for Monday will be cancelled. — Seaman USD 345 (@SeamanSchools) February 12, 2021

The district confirmed that there would be no school for on-site or remote learners.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble also said that middle school students will return to full on-site learning on Monday, Feb. 22 and high school students will return on Monday, March 15.

We are doing all we can to ensure all our kids, and especially our seniors, have an opportunity for a memorable spring. pic.twitter.com/ogFQ7OHeeD — Dr. Steve P. Noble (@StevePNoble) February 13, 2021

