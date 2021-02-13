Rainbow trout coming to Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Park + Recreation partnered with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism to release 7,000 pounds of trout into Lake Shawnee. The trout stocking is set for Friday, Feb. 26. 7,000. The fish being release will come as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program. After the stocking, the lake will be closed until 6 a.m. March 5th. This will allow the fish time to disperse and get to know their new surroundings.

Since large gatherings are not allowed due to COVID-19, the trout stocking will take place on Friday instead of its usual occurrence on Saturday. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will go live on Facebook so those interested can still watch the event.

With trout season running through April 15, fisherman must carry a $14.50 trout permit. For more information on trout fishing in Kansas go to https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Special-Fishing-Programs-forYou/Trout-Fishing-Program.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with KDWPT to provide this additional fishing experience for residents of Shawnee County and visitors to Lake Shawnee,” said Jeremy Myers, park operations director.

The CFAP funds cover the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee, as well as, stocking the lake with trout in the spring and fall each year. Remember that all KDWPT licensing and permit requirements apply to both fishing at Lake Shawnee and Ward-Martin Creek.

