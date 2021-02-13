KU issues public health bans to students in five frats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has issued public health bans to students from five organizations.

University of Kansas Vice Provost of Student Affairs Tammara Durham said in an email to students on Friday that the University’s ability to keep campus safe depends on them. Specifically, she said, the school needs students to prioritize the health of the community in every decision they make. She said most students are doing this, and she commends them.

However, KU said it is aware of recent social activities hosted by students in violation of its policies as well as county regulations. These activities put the community’s health at risk it said. As a result, it said it has issued 10-day public health bans to members of the following five fraternities:

Delta Tau Delta

Phi Delta Theta

Phi Kappa Psi

Sigma Chi

Sigma Phi Epsilon

The Univesity said it is very disappointed in the poor judgment these students demonstrated. It said as it has communicated to students many times, it will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that jeopardizes the safety of the community.

Durham said in light of the recent activities, she wants to remind students of the potential repercussions for those that fail to comply with health guidelines.

According to KU, it, the City of Lawrence, and Douglas County continue to enforce health regulations related to masks, social distancing and large gatherings, on and off-campus. IT said the guidelines apply to everyone, regardless of whether a student has been vaccinated or has recovered from a previous COVID-19 case.

KU said any student that does not follow public health regulations, on or off-campus, could be subject to student conduct action through the University, which includes a 10-day public health ban from campus and possible suspension. It said any registered student organization that violates health guidelines could be sanctioned as a group.

According to the University, disregard for city or county guidelines could also lead to civil or criminal penalties. It said these penalties may appear on background checks when applying for graduate school or jobs.

The University said some students have asked why they need to follow health guidelines if they have already recovered from a case of COVID-19. It said the answer is that even though experts think many that recover from the virus get temporary immunity after recovery, it is unclear how long that immunity lasts. Additionally, it said research shows that immunity varies from person to person.

KU said it wants students to remember that they can help keep campus healthy by following simple guidelines: wear a mask at all times, stay six feet away from others, wash hands, stay home if they are not feeling well. It said if students test positive for the virus or have been exposed, they should follow instructions given to them by health officials. It said if students see someone not doing these things, they should step up and talk to that person to ask them to take appropriate precautions or report that person’s behavior to it at unmasked.ku.edu

